How billions in COVID relief funds were lost to fraud
02:58
Share this -
copied
In our series The Fleecing of America, NBC’s Lester Holt reports for TODAY on stories of waste, fraud and abuse of taxpayer money related to the government funding earmarked unemployed Americans, small businesses and struggling health care providers.March 29, 2022
Questlove greeted by ‘Tonight Show’ staff celebrating his Oscar win
00:39
British public ‘disappointed’ Prince Harry didn’t attend Prince Philip service
03:03
Prince Andrew escorts Queen Elizabeth to Prince Philip memorial
02:19
Now Playing
How billions in COVID relief funds were lost to fraud
02:58
UP NEXT
Historic Ukrainian port city of Odesa prepares for Russia attacks
02:30
After ‘Great Resignation,’ some workers now part of ‘Great Regret’