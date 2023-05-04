Donor paid for Clarence Thomas’s grandnephew’s schooling: report
02:18
UP NEXT
Chokehold death of man on NYC subway ruled a homicide
02:15
Russia accuses Ukraine of attempting to assassinate Putin
01:54
Gunman opens fire in Atlanta hospital waiting room, killing 1
02:23
tWitch’s widow Allison Holker Boss: ‘Our love was magical'
07:05
Mark Smucker talks importance of Mission: Breakfast with troops
02:27
Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace ahead of coronation
04:21
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: May 3, 2023
01:12
Reruns and cancellations begin as striking WGA writers picket
02:18
Speeding driver clips officer during traffic stop in terrifying video
00:38
FBI called in after 3 unsolved stabbings at UC Davis
00:28
Family pranks new boyfriend by reciting pledge before dinner
01:07
Al Roker to be inducted in the Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame
00:37
tWitch's widow opens up on how she explains his loss to their kids
07:36
Tucker Carlson text message that reportedly led to firing revealed
02:14
Teen opens fire at school in Belgrade, Serbia, killing 8
01:14
Federal Reserve poised to make 10th rate hike to slow inflation
01:50
Biden to send 1,500 troops to southern border as Title 42 ends
02:18
What to buy in May 2023: Major appliances, spring apparel, more
04:40
Luke Russert reflects on late father, Tim Russert, in new book
06:06
Donor paid for Clarence Thomas’s grandnephew’s schooling: report
02:18
Share this -
copied
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is under fire after a new report from ProPublica alleges Harlan Crow, the same billionaire Republican donor who paid for Thomas' lavish vacations, also paid for Thomas' grandnephew’s private school. NBC’s Laura Jarrett reports for TODAY.May 4, 2023
Now Playing
Donor paid for Clarence Thomas’s grandnephew’s schooling: report
02:18
UP NEXT
Chokehold death of man on NYC subway ruled a homicide
02:15
Russia accuses Ukraine of attempting to assassinate Putin
01:54
Gunman opens fire in Atlanta hospital waiting room, killing 1
02:23
tWitch’s widow Allison Holker Boss: ‘Our love was magical'
07:05
Mark Smucker talks importance of Mission: Breakfast with troops
02:27
Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace ahead of coronation
04:21
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: May 3, 2023
01:12
Reruns and cancellations begin as striking WGA writers picket
02:18
Speeding driver clips officer during traffic stop in terrifying video
00:38
FBI called in after 3 unsolved stabbings at UC Davis
00:28
Family pranks new boyfriend by reciting pledge before dinner
01:07
Al Roker to be inducted in the Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame
00:37
tWitch's widow opens up on how she explains his loss to their kids
07:36
Tucker Carlson text message that reportedly led to firing revealed
02:14
Teen opens fire at school in Belgrade, Serbia, killing 8
01:14
Federal Reserve poised to make 10th rate hike to slow inflation
01:50
Biden to send 1,500 troops to southern border as Title 42 ends
02:18
What to buy in May 2023: Major appliances, spring apparel, more
04:40
Luke Russert reflects on late father, Tim Russert, in new book