Bill O’Reilly on sexual harassment allegations: ‘This was a hit job’

Six months since being forced out of his top-rated Fox News show “The O’Reilly Factor” over allegations of sexual harassment, Bill O’Reilly continues to deny them in a live interview on TODAY, saying, “in 42 years, not one time did I have an interaction with HR or any complaints filed against me.” He tells Matt Lauer that “this was a political and financial hit job.” He also talks about his latest book, “Killing England.”