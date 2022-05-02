IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jenna Bush Hager's May 2022 book pick is a novel about 'unexpected friendship'

TODAY

Bill Murray responds to complaints about his on-set behavior

02:14

Actor Bill Murray is speaking out for the first time about why his latest movie paused production. It comes after a complaint was filed to the film’s producers and as decades-old allegations are putting the comedian’s on-set behavior back in the spotlight. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.May 2, 2022

Allegations made against Bill Murray and his caustic on-set behavior resurface on social media

