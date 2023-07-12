Family offers $1,000 for missing 15-foot pet python Big Mama
00:44
Now Playing
Bill Gates outlines 5 areas of concern over AI
02:41
UP NEXT
Bank of America fined $150M over junk fees, fake accounts
00:31
North Korea launches suspected long-range missile
00:31
Dog that carried stuffed animal around gets real-life puppy pal
00:45
California landslide crumbles a dozen homes, more at risk
01:51
Biden, Zelenskyy to meet amid NATO membership disagreements
02:04
Iowa governor expected to sign restrictive abortion bill Friday
02:18
Heat wave, historic flooding impact millions across US
05:47
The best places to visit in the US for your next vacation
04:40
Shop these tech deals as big retailers slash prices
04:48
Threads hits 100M users amid showdown with Twitter
03:46
Pilot suffers minor injuries after crashing plane into a hangar’s roof
00:20
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar stabbed in prison
02:25
Agency probes possible link between Ozempic, thoughts of suicide
00:29
Amazon Prime Day 101: How to find the best deals
03:26
Manhunt intensifies for survivalist inmate who escaped jail
01:22
Sec. Blinken on NATO’s support of Ukraine, cluster bombs
07:34
Millions brace for more severe weather after catastrophic flooding
03:13
‘Free Advice Guy’ George Viall shares his simple goal
04:17
Bill Gates outlines 5 areas of concern over AI
02:41
Copied
Bill Gates has outlined five areas of concern he has about the advancement of artificial intelligence but says the challenges are "manageable." NBC’s Jacob Ward weighs in on the promises and pitfalls of AI.July 12, 2023
Family offers $1,000 for missing 15-foot pet python Big Mama
00:44
Now Playing
Bill Gates outlines 5 areas of concern over AI
02:41
UP NEXT
Bank of America fined $150M over junk fees, fake accounts
00:31
North Korea launches suspected long-range missile
00:31
Dog that carried stuffed animal around gets real-life puppy pal
00:45
California landslide crumbles a dozen homes, more at risk
01:51
Biden, Zelenskyy to meet amid NATO membership disagreements
02:04
Iowa governor expected to sign restrictive abortion bill Friday
02:18
Heat wave, historic flooding impact millions across US
05:47
The best places to visit in the US for your next vacation
04:40
Shop these tech deals as big retailers slash prices
04:48
Threads hits 100M users amid showdown with Twitter
03:46
Pilot suffers minor injuries after crashing plane into a hangar’s roof
00:20
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar stabbed in prison
02:25
Agency probes possible link between Ozempic, thoughts of suicide
00:29
Amazon Prime Day 101: How to find the best deals
03:26
Manhunt intensifies for survivalist inmate who escaped jail
01:22
Sec. Blinken on NATO’s support of Ukraine, cluster bombs
07:34
Millions brace for more severe weather after catastrophic flooding
03:13
‘Free Advice Guy’ George Viall shares his simple goal