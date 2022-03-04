Bill Barr: I think Trump was responsible for Jan. 6 'in the broad sense’

NBC’s Lester Holt sat down with former Attorney General William Barr, who stood at the center of many firestones that engulfed the Trump presidency. Barr opens up about criticism that he acted more as the former president’s personal lawyer rather than attorney general, addresses how their relationship came to an abrupt end and if he thinks Trump is responsible for January 6th. “I do think he was responsible in the broad sense of that word in that it appears that it was part of the plan to send this group up to the Hill. I think the whole idea was to intimidate Congress. And I think that was wrong,” he says.March 4, 2022