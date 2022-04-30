IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Biden weighs in on Ukraine aid package, student loan forgiveness

01:45

President Biden’s massive $33 billion aid request for Ukraine may be hitting a Congressional road block. Biden also commented on the likelihood of forgiving student loans as pressure from both sides grows before the midterm elections. NBC’s Josh Lederman reports for Saturday TODAY.April 30, 2022

