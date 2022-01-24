Biden weighs deploying troops near Ukraine to counter Putin’s aggression
President Joe Biden is weighing a new military option to counter Russian President Vladimir Putin and bolster NATO allies in Europe. This comes amid an order for Americans in Ukraine, including families of embassy staff in Kyiv, back to the United States. Meanwhile, Great Britain has uncovered a Russian plot to overthrow the democratically elected president of Ukraine. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for TODAY from the White House.Jan. 24, 2022
