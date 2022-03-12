Biden warns Putin against using chemical weapons

President Biden is tightening the screws on Russia’s economy and warning Vladimir Putin against deploying chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine. The president remains firm about the limits of U.S. intervention in Ukraine, vowing that American troops will not be sent in. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for Saturday TODAY. March 12, 2022
