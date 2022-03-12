IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 women-founded businesses to shop for jewelry, hair care and more

  • Video shows bomb defused in Ukraine, emergency services say

    00:33

  • Ukrainian forces continue to fight back as Russia encircles Kyiv

    02:31

  • New Ukraine cities hit by strikes as Russia attack moves west

    04:23

  • Ukrainian refugees trying to get into US from Mexico border

    01:06
  • Now Playing

    Biden warns Putin against using chemical weapons

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    Russian convoy moves closer to Kyiv

    02:24

  • Residents of this Ukrainian city took shelter underground. Two weeks on, they there are still there.

    01:04

  • 'Tomorrow, we'll try again': Ukraine's president on evacuations, Mariupol aid

    00:58

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy accuses Russians of kidnapping city mayor

    01:15

  • Former Russian foreign minister speaks on Ukraine invasion

    08:19

  • Why doesn't Ukraine have nuclear weapons?

    09:50

  • Global space relations jeopardized by Russian invasion of Ukraine

    04:31

  • Explaining Russia’s use of letter Z as pro-war symbol

    03:14

  • Larysa in Kyiv: March 4, 2022

    00:46

  • Larysa in Kyiv: March 5, 2022

    02:50

  • Congress passes $1.5 trillion spending bill to fund government until September

    02:20

  • Fears circulate of chemical and nuclear weapons used by Russia

    03:12

  • US and West allies tighten hold around Putin

    01:48

  • President Biden calls for an end of normal trade relations with Russia

    13:31

  • Putin says there are 'positive shifts' in talks with Ukraine

    01:08

TODAY

Biden warns Putin against using chemical weapons

02:21

President Biden is tightening the screws on Russia’s economy and warning Vladimir Putin against deploying chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine. The president remains firm about the limits of U.S. intervention in Ukraine, vowing that American troops will not be sent in. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for Saturday TODAY. March 12, 2022

  • Video shows bomb defused in Ukraine, emergency services say

    00:33

  • Ukrainian forces continue to fight back as Russia encircles Kyiv

    02:31

  • New Ukraine cities hit by strikes as Russia attack moves west

    04:23

  • Ukrainian refugees trying to get into US from Mexico border

    01:06
  • Now Playing

    Biden warns Putin against using chemical weapons

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    Russian convoy moves closer to Kyiv

    02:24

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All