Biden warns China not to support Russia as war in Ukraine rages
President Biden held a nearly two-hour call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, warning him that there would be “consequences” if China provides material support to Russia. Biden will be traveling to Brussels on Wednesday to meet with allies as the situation in Ukraine worsens. NBC’s Ali Vitali reports for Saturday TODAY.March 19, 2022
Biden warns China not to support Russia as war in Ukraine rages
