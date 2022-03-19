Biden warns China not to support Russia as war in Ukraine rages

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

President Biden held a nearly two-hour call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, warning him that there would be “consequences” if China provides material support to Russia. Biden will be traveling to Brussels on Wednesday to meet with allies as the situation in Ukraine worsens. NBC’s Ali Vitali reports for Saturday TODAY.March 19, 2022

