    Biden walks back remarks on Putin: No strategy of regime change

Biden walks back remarks on Putin: No strategy of regime change

02:32

President Joe Biden is walking back ad-libbed remarks appearing to call for a regime change in Russia during his foreign trip to Poland. “We do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia or anywhere else, for that matter,” says Secretary of State Antony Blinken. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.March 28, 2022

