    Biden waives summer ethanol ban in bid to drive down gas prices

Prices are surging for everyday needs such as food, housing and fuel as inflation hits a 41-year high. The Biden administration announced they will allow the sale of higher ethanol gas this summer in hopes of combating higher prices at the pump. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.April 13, 2022

