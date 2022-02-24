IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden condemns Putin: 'The world will hold Russia accountable'

    02:36
Biden condemns Putin: ‘The world will hold Russia accountable’

02:36

President Biden is meeting with key allies before unleashing an additional round of sanctions against Russia later today following the attack on Ukraine. He denounced Russian aggression overnight, calling it “unprovoked and unjustified.” NBC’s Kristen Welker reports for TODAY from the White House.Feb. 24, 2022

Explosions, sirens heard in Kyiv as Russia launches attacks on key Ukrainian cities

    Biden condemns Putin: ‘The world will hold Russia accountable’

    02:36

