  • BTS sits down with Biden to discuss hate crimes against Asians

    02:05

  • Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann acquitted of lying to FBI

    00:21

  • DOJ asks court to reverse order lifting travel mask mandates

    00:19
    Biden vows to meet with Congress on guns after Uvalde massacre

    02:39
    Biden meets with Federal Reserve Chair amid inflation crisis

    01:59

  • Here’s why K-pop supergroup BTS is heading to the White House

    00:25

  • Trudeau proposes national freeze on handgun sales in Canada

    00:28

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband arrested on suspicion of DUI

    00:21

  • Ukraine president Zelenskyy makes risky visit to the frontlines

    02:45

  • Gun control debate intensifies following Texas school shooting

    02:20

  • Protestors in Uvalde urge Biden to 'do something' as outrage grows

    03:02

  • How can the US finally agree on measures to limit gun violence?

    05:46

  • ‘There are more guns than people in America,’ Chuck Todd says

    02:06

  • President Biden, First Lady head to Uvalde to mourn 21 lives lost

    02:09

  • Bipartisan lawmakers move to address gun control after Uvalde massacre

    01:05

  • Trump speaks at NRA convention just days after Uvalde shooting

    02:18

  • NRA convention held in Houston just days after Texas mass shooting

    02:38

  • Biden signs executive order aimed at reforming policing practices

    00:25

  • One Ukrainian’s priest’s journey to rescue people on the frontlines

    02:26

  • Trump-backed pick Perdue falls short in Georgia governor bid

    00:25

Biden vows to meet with Congress on guns after Uvalde massacre

02:39

President Joe Biden promised he would meet with Congress about guns a week after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. On Capitol Hill, the Democratic-led House Judiciary Committee is eyeing a vote as early as Thursday that could raise the age to purchase a semiautomatic rifle from 18 to 21. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports for TODAY from the White House.June 1, 2022

Biden responds to demonstrators chanting ‘do something’ during Uvalde visit

