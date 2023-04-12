IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Biden kicks off Ireland trip to mark peace deal anniversary

02:20

President Biden is kicking off a trip to Ireland filled with both political and personal significance to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement which ended decades of violent conflict between Northern Ireland and Great Britain. NBC's Kelly O'Donnell reports for TODAY.April 12, 2023

