Family Dollar’s parent company to close 600 stores in 2024
00:31
Explosion at FBI training facility in California injures 16
00:24
Watch woman react to best friend’s baby news: ‘I can’t breathe!’
00:58
Olivia Munn and Christie Brinkley share cancer diagnoses
04:08
Don Lemon says Elon Musk canceled his contract with X
02:30
Prince William to appear in public as questions swirl over Kate
02:25
Jury deliberations underway for father of Oxford High mass shooter
00:32
Inside the harrowing efforts to flee Haiti amid violence
02:20
Now Playing
Biden visits battleground states while touting successes
02:17
UP NEXT
TikTok faces uncertain future as bill to ban it moves to the Senate
02:35
Winter storm hits the Rockies as Midwest sees a warmup
03:42
Mike Tirico shares preview of 50th annual Players Championship
03:18
Check out these last-minute spring break destinations
03:40
Meet the women fueling the innovating 'FemTech' movement
05:21
How these female whiskey makers are bringing back a lost Irish art
04:11
Mike Tirico announces hosts of 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony
01:13
Frontier Airlines introduces upgrade program that blocks middle seat
00:40
Home near Pittsburgh explodes, killing husband, 89, and wife, 87
00:34
Keith Morrison opens up about stepson Matthew Perry’s death
06:42
See how this 15-month-old reacts to trying Pepsi for the first time
01:00
Biden visits battleground states while touting successes
02:17
Copied
Copied
President Joe Biden is set to campaign in Michigan while Donald Trump returns to court in Florida as part of his classified documents case. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY on the political rematch.March 14, 2024
Family Dollar’s parent company to close 600 stores in 2024
00:31
Explosion at FBI training facility in California injures 16
00:24
Watch woman react to best friend’s baby news: ‘I can’t breathe!’
00:58
Olivia Munn and Christie Brinkley share cancer diagnoses
04:08
Don Lemon says Elon Musk canceled his contract with X
02:30
Prince William to appear in public as questions swirl over Kate
02:25
Jury deliberations underway for father of Oxford High mass shooter
00:32
Inside the harrowing efforts to flee Haiti amid violence
02:20
Now Playing
Biden visits battleground states while touting successes
02:17
UP NEXT
TikTok faces uncertain future as bill to ban it moves to the Senate
02:35
Winter storm hits the Rockies as Midwest sees a warmup
03:42
Mike Tirico shares preview of 50th annual Players Championship
03:18
Check out these last-minute spring break destinations
03:40
Meet the women fueling the innovating 'FemTech' movement
05:21
How these female whiskey makers are bringing back a lost Irish art
04:11
Mike Tirico announces hosts of 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony
01:13
Frontier Airlines introduces upgrade program that blocks middle seat
00:40
Home near Pittsburgh explodes, killing husband, 89, and wife, 87
00:34
Keith Morrison opens up about stepson Matthew Perry’s death
06:42
See how this 15-month-old reacts to trying Pepsi for the first time