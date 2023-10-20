U.N. chief expresses hope in Gaza aid and a peaceful solution at the Rafah crossing
00:47
Gaza aid stuck at Rafah border crossing as Israeli bombardment continues
01:24
Video shows aftermath of a deadly blast at an Orthodox church in Gaza City
01:11
Martin Fletcher says his relatives are among Hamas’ hostages
00:40
Israel appears on the verge of a ground invasion into Gaza
02:38
Now Playing
Biden argues helping Israel is vital for US security
02:15
UP NEXT
Video shows Israeli bombardment of what it says are 'terrorist targets' in the Gaza Strip
01:12
Video shows militants' missile attacks on Israeli border installations, Lebanon's Hezbollah says
00:32
Video shows aftermath of the collapse of Gaza’s oldest church
00:48
Antisemitic and anti-Muslim hate crimes on the rise in the U.S.
04:14
Hamas attack survivor pleads with U.S. lawmakers for support
02:56
College students facing backlash after Israel-Palestine protests
01:41
How an absent House speaker affects Biden’s Israel aid
06:00
How Biden’s support for Israel could be received by Arab leaders
04:38
Biden: We must denounce antisemitism and Islamophobia
01:33
Biden addresses the nation on support for Israel and Ukraine amid both wars
15:04
Biden reflects on why conflicts in Israel, Ukraine should matter to Americans
03:50
Biden condemns actions of Hamas terrorists and Russian President Putin
01:26
Efforts to evacuate American citizens as Israel's Gaza invasion looms
03:02
Israel-Hamas war escalating tensions at U.S. college campuses
01:52
Biden argues helping Israel is vital for US security
02:15
Copied
Copied
During his second Oval Office address, President Joe Biden made a direct appeal to the American people, arguing that helping Israel fight against Hamas is vital for U.S. security. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.Oct. 20, 2023
U.N. chief expresses hope in Gaza aid and a peaceful solution at the Rafah crossing
00:47
Gaza aid stuck at Rafah border crossing as Israeli bombardment continues
01:24
Video shows aftermath of a deadly blast at an Orthodox church in Gaza City
01:11
Martin Fletcher says his relatives are among Hamas’ hostages
00:40
Israel appears on the verge of a ground invasion into Gaza
02:38
Now Playing
Biden argues helping Israel is vital for US security
02:15
UP NEXT
Video shows Israeli bombardment of what it says are 'terrorist targets' in the Gaza Strip
01:12
Video shows militants' missile attacks on Israeli border installations, Lebanon's Hezbollah says
00:32
Video shows aftermath of the collapse of Gaza’s oldest church
00:48
Antisemitic and anti-Muslim hate crimes on the rise in the U.S.
04:14
Hamas attack survivor pleads with U.S. lawmakers for support
02:56
College students facing backlash after Israel-Palestine protests
01:41
How an absent House speaker affects Biden’s Israel aid
06:00
How Biden’s support for Israel could be received by Arab leaders
04:38
Biden: We must denounce antisemitism and Islamophobia
01:33
Biden addresses the nation on support for Israel and Ukraine amid both wars
15:04
Biden reflects on why conflicts in Israel, Ukraine should matter to Americans
03:50
Biden condemns actions of Hamas terrorists and Russian President Putin
01:26
Efforts to evacuate American citizens as Israel's Gaza invasion looms
03:02
Israel-Hamas war escalating tensions at U.S. college campuses