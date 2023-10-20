IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Biden argues helping Israel is vital for US security

02:15

During his second Oval Office address, President Joe Biden made a direct appeal to the American people, arguing that helping Israel fight against Hamas is vital for U.S. security. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.Oct. 20, 2023

Biden argues helping Israel is vital for US security

