Biden urges common sense gun reform: ‘It’s a national embarrassment’02:55
President Joe Biden is urging Congress to act on gun reforms following the latest mass shooting, calling it a “national embarrassment” that has to end. Biden also set off fierce criticism after he signed an order to keep a Trump-era limit on the number of refugees admitted to the United States. The White House later reversed course, saying the president would “set a final, increased refugee cap” by May 15. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for Weekend TODAY.