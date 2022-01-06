Biden: Trump watched and did 'nothing’ for hours during Jan. 6 attack
05:53
Share this -
copied
Marking one year since the attack at the U.S. Capitol, President Joe Biden speaks from the Statuary Hall about the events that unfolded. He says former President Donald Trump “watched it all on television and doing nothing for hours as police were assaulted.” He also says the rioters wanted to subvert the constitution by overturing the election.Jan. 6, 2022
UP NEXT
Biden lays out Trump's '3 big lies' in address to nation on Jan. 6 anniversary
07:34
Did you quit your job? Here are tips for finding a new career
05:36
Chuck Todd: Biden gave ‘full-throated’ defense of democracy during Jan. 6 anniversary speech
01:54
Biden uses ‘sharp,’ ‘forceful, language to attack Trump
01:39
Watch President Biden’s full speech marking the anniversary of Jan. 6 attack
24:36
Biden: Trump is not just a former president, he’s a defeated former president