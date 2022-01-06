IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘She Made It’: Shop and support women-owned businesses with Jill Martin

  • Biden lays out Trump's '3 big lies' in address to nation on Jan. 6 anniversary

    07:34

  • Did you quit your job? Here are tips for finding a new career

    05:36

  • Chuck Todd: Biden gave ‘full-throated’ defense of democracy during Jan. 6 anniversary speech

    01:54

  • Biden uses ‘sharp,’ ‘forceful, language to attack Trump

    01:39

  • Watch President Biden’s full speech marking the anniversary of Jan. 6 attack

    24:36
  • Now Playing

    Biden: Trump is not just a former president, he’s a defeated former president

    02:00
  • UP NEXT

    Biden: After Jan. 6, we must decide what kind of nation we are going to be

    00:39

  • Biden: Trump watched and did 'nothing’ for hours during Jan. 6 attack

    05:53

  • Antonio Brown says he was ‘thrown out’ for refusing to play with a painful injury

    01:48

  • Kamala Harris marks 1 year since Jan. 6 attack: Democracy won’t stand if we don’t defend it

    08:03

  • How gyms are adapting as COVID-19 variants spur uncertainty

    04:18

  • Hoda Kotb tests positive for COVID-19

    00:13

  • Rep. Jason Crow shares vivid memories during Jan. 6 attack

    05:15

  • Novak Djokovic could face deportation in Australia over vaccination status

    02:11

  • $632 million Powerball jackpot: 2 tickets match all numbers

    00:53

  • More than 100,000 still without power in Virginia after massive winter storm

    00:28

  • Investigation continues into Philadelphia row house fire that killed 12

    00:32

  • 83 million people across the country under winter storm alerts

    01:49

  • CDC panel recommends Pfizer booster shots for children aged 12 to 15

    02:19

  • Liz Cheney: We won’t let Trump hide behind ‘phony claims’ during Jan. 6 investigation

    09:31

TODAY

Biden: Trump is not just a former president, he’s a defeated former president

02:00

President Joe Biden says Trump sowed doubt about the election for months and was just looking for "an excuse, a pretext, to cover for the truth,” he says. “He’s not just the former president, he’s a defeated former president,” he adds.Jan. 6, 2022

  • Biden lays out Trump's '3 big lies' in address to nation on Jan. 6 anniversary

    07:34

  • Did you quit your job? Here are tips for finding a new career

    05:36

  • Chuck Todd: Biden gave ‘full-throated’ defense of democracy during Jan. 6 anniversary speech

    01:54

  • Biden uses ‘sharp,’ ‘forceful, language to attack Trump

    01:39

  • Watch President Biden’s full speech marking the anniversary of Jan. 6 attack

    24:36
  • Now Playing

    Biden: Trump is not just a former president, he’s a defeated former president

    02:00

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All