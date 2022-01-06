Biden: Trump is not just a former president, he’s a defeated former president
President Joe Biden says Trump sowed doubt about the election for months and was just looking for "an excuse, a pretext, to cover for the truth,” he says. “He’s not just the former president, he’s a defeated former president,” he adds.Jan. 6, 2022
Biden lays out Trump's '3 big lies' in address to nation on Jan. 6 anniversary
