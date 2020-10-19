Biden, Trump crisscross nation in attempt to swing states

Join TODAY All Day at 5p & 8p ET and get cooking with Nyesha Arrington. Dinner on the table in 30 minutes!
Biden, Trump crisscross nation in attempt to swing states02:57
With 15 days until Election Day, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are barnstorming battleground states they’re trying to flip. Biden appeared in North Carolina on Sunday, where he slammed the president’s handling of the pandemic, while Trump hit the rally stage in Nevada. NBC’s Geoff Bennett reports for TODAY.