White House negotiator on ‘responsible tone’ of debt ceiling plan
Shalanda Young, the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, exclusively joins TODAY and weighs in on the tentative debt ceiling deal reached to avoid a catastrophic default. “This deal strikes a responsible tone,” she says.May 29, 2023
