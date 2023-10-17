Police fatally shoot gunman in Belgium who killed two Swedes
Biden to visit Israel as Hamas releases first hostage video
President Joe Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday to show support for Israel and try to contain the war with Hamas and prevent a humanitarian crisis. This comes as Hamas released its first video of a hostage, which appears to show a young woman who the group says is in good health. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.Oct. 17, 2023
