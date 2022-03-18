Biden calls Putin ‘a murderous dictator;’ set to speak with China's Xi Jinping
President Biden plans to talk with China’s leader Xi Jinping, as top U.S. officials are increasingly worried that China is considering directly supplying Russia with military equipment. Biden also blasted Russian President Putin again after new Russian attacks across Ukraine affected cities once seen as a safe haven for refugees, calling Putin a "murderous dictator, a pure thug." NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY from the White House.March 18, 2022
