Kouri Richins allegedly tried to get mother to give false testimony
02:42
Now Playing
Trump appears to undermine own defense in 2020 election case
02:01
UP NEXT
LA County deputy fatally shot in patrol car in 'ambush' attack
02:22
UAW has ‘reasonably productive conversations’ with Ford
02:09
Five Americans held in Iran for years to be freed in prisoner swap
04:06
Broadway’s first all-Filipino show turns the theater into a nightclub
03:22
Len Chandler, 1960s folk and protest musician, dies at 88
02:33
Car wash empowers autistic employees with sense of self-worth
03:37
Inside the manhunt of an escaped convict that captivated a nation
03:35
Jann Wenner issues apology for remarks on Black, female artists
02:04
30-year-old LA sheriff’s deputy killed in ambush shooting
00:26
Libya prosecutors open probe into dams’ catastrophic collapse
00:18
Trump shares thoughts on potential running mate in 2024 election
04:02
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton acquitted in impeachment trial
01:28
UAW strike enters day 3 amid signs of contract negotiations
01:42
Olympian Allyson Felix talks new role as an entrepreneur
05:19
Marking the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing, 60 years later
06:45
TODAY's Al Roker delivers first TED Talk on climate change
01:58
How Latinos are flipping the script on language-shaming
03:47
Princess Diana’s black sheep sweater sells at auction for $1.1M
00:47
Trump appears to undermine own defense in 2020 election case
02:01
Copied
President Joe Biden is dismissing congressional Republicans who are investigating his family’s business dealings. This comes as former President Donald Trump tells Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker it was his decision to spread the false claim that the 2020 election was rigged. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.Sept. 18, 2023
Kouri Richins allegedly tried to get mother to give false testimony
02:42
Now Playing
Trump appears to undermine own defense in 2020 election case
02:01
UP NEXT
LA County deputy fatally shot in patrol car in 'ambush' attack
02:22
UAW has ‘reasonably productive conversations’ with Ford
02:09
Five Americans held in Iran for years to be freed in prisoner swap
04:06
Broadway’s first all-Filipino show turns the theater into a nightclub
03:22
Len Chandler, 1960s folk and protest musician, dies at 88
02:33
Car wash empowers autistic employees with sense of self-worth
03:37
Inside the manhunt of an escaped convict that captivated a nation
03:35
Jann Wenner issues apology for remarks on Black, female artists
02:04
30-year-old LA sheriff’s deputy killed in ambush shooting
00:26
Libya prosecutors open probe into dams’ catastrophic collapse
00:18
Trump shares thoughts on potential running mate in 2024 election
04:02
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton acquitted in impeachment trial
01:28
UAW strike enters day 3 amid signs of contract negotiations
01:42
Olympian Allyson Felix talks new role as an entrepreneur
05:19
Marking the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing, 60 years later
06:45
TODAY's Al Roker delivers first TED Talk on climate change
01:58
How Latinos are flipping the script on language-shaming
03:47
Princess Diana’s black sheep sweater sells at auction for $1.1M