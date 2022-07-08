IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Biden to sign executive order protecting access to abortion

Two weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, President Biden is expected to sign an executive order on Friday that would safeguard access to abortion and other reproductive health care. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.July 8, 2022

TODAY

