Blinken arrives in Ukraine to reaffirm it has American support
00:28
American aid workers trapped in Gaza after border closure
02:23
Golfers run for cover as tornado tears through Missouri
01:27
Cohen testimony connects Trump to hush money payment scheme
03:38
Joe Fryer inducted into Northwestern’s Medill Hall of Achievement
00:51
Do I need to send a thank-you note for a thank-you gift?
05:05
Chef behind Shaw-nae’s House shares passion behind soulful food
04:42
Biden administration raises tariffs on electric cars from China
00:26
Copied
Copied
The Biden administration is announcing it is raising tariffs on $18 billion of Chinese exports, increasing the rate from 25% to 100% this year. The U.S. and its European allies fear a wave of low-priced Chinese exports will overwhelm domestic manufacturing.May 14, 2024
Hoda and Jenna praise Kelly Clarkson after weight loss comments
02:28
How to get your foot in the door during a tough job market
04:00
George Clooney to make Broadway debut as Edward R. Murrow
00:32
Kristen Welker, husband John announce they’re welcoming 2nd baby
06:56
Kelly Clarkson says weight loss is aided by prescription medication
02:54
Jets flying in formation at air show touch wings in scary close call
00:23
Prosecutors in Kouri Richins case lays out evidence against her
02:19
Now Playing
Biden administration raises tariffs on electric cars from China
00:26
UP NEXT
Brother drives 17 hours to surprise sister at nurse pinning event
00:51
Caitlin Clark to make her official debut with WNBA’s Indiana Fever
02:13
Melinda French Gates to step down from Gates Foundation
02:18
Steve Buscemi punched in random attack while walking in NYC