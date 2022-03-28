Biden to propose new 20% 'billionaire tax'

The Biden administration is set to propose a new minimum tax that targets the wealthiest Americans. It would propose a 20% minimum tax rate on households worth more than $100 million. The proposal still needs to be approved by Congress. The White House estimates that the tax could reduce the deficit by about $360 billion over the next decade.March 28, 2022
