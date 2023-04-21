IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From fire pits to $17 string lights, the ultimate backyard essentials list

  • Now Playing

    President Biden set to officially launch 2024 reelection campaign

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    Scientists explore oceans in search of solutions to climate change

    05:07

  • Indigenous reservation creates underground greenhouse

    04:16

  • Father, daughter rescued after jet ski sinks into alligator-filled lake

    02:05

  • IRS agent requests whistleblower protection in Hunter Biden probe

    00:36

  • Captain 'Sully' Sullenberger shares insight into pilot shortage

    02:22

  • Pilot shortage looms as travel surge sets to kick off

    02:35

  • Researchers may have discovered what causes hair to go gray

    01:18

  • Supreme Court delays abortion pill ruling

    02:39

  • Wrong doorbell shooting: Homeowner pleads not guilty

    02:13

  • String of shootings over simple mistakes in the spotlight

    02:22

  • Top companies to work for in 2023: See LinkedIn’s list

    04:44

  • Signing up for mailing lists for discounts? Beware of these pitfalls

    03:56

  • Judge to decide if Pentagon leak suspect should remain jailed

    01:57

  • Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin fully cleared to get back on the field

    02:28

  • Why turbulence on flights is more common and expected to worsen

    02:50

  • Netflix announces end to its DVD service after 25 years

    02:26

  • Pentagon to testify at UFO hearing in Congress

    02:34

  • Homeowner who shot 16-year-old Black teen set to be arraigned

    02:11

  • 2 Texas teens shot after accidentally approaching the wrong car

    02:04

President Biden set to officially launch 2024 reelection campaign

01:37

President Joe Biden is expected to launch his reelection campaign as soon as Tuesday. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY on new polling from The Wall Street Journal shows Biden leading former President Trump by 3%, but DeSantis polling ahead of Biden by 3%.April 21, 2023

  • Now Playing

    President Biden set to officially launch 2024 reelection campaign

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    Scientists explore oceans in search of solutions to climate change

    05:07

  • Indigenous reservation creates underground greenhouse

    04:16

  • Father, daughter rescued after jet ski sinks into alligator-filled lake

    02:05

  • IRS agent requests whistleblower protection in Hunter Biden probe

    00:36

  • Captain 'Sully' Sullenberger shares insight into pilot shortage

    02:22

  • Pilot shortage looms as travel surge sets to kick off

    02:35

  • Researchers may have discovered what causes hair to go gray

    01:18

  • Supreme Court delays abortion pill ruling

    02:39

  • Wrong doorbell shooting: Homeowner pleads not guilty

    02:13

  • String of shootings over simple mistakes in the spotlight

    02:22

  • Top companies to work for in 2023: See LinkedIn’s list

    04:44

  • Signing up for mailing lists for discounts? Beware of these pitfalls

    03:56

  • Judge to decide if Pentagon leak suspect should remain jailed

    01:57

  • Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin fully cleared to get back on the field

    02:28

  • Why turbulence on flights is more common and expected to worsen

    02:50

  • Netflix announces end to its DVD service after 25 years

    02:26

  • Pentagon to testify at UFO hearing in Congress

    02:34

  • Homeowner who shot 16-year-old Black teen set to be arraigned

    02:11

  • 2 Texas teens shot after accidentally approaching the wrong car

    02:04

02:22

String of shootings over simple mistakes in the spotlight

02:13

Wrong doorbell shooting: Homeowner pleads not guilty

02:39

Supreme Court delays abortion pill ruling

01:18

Researchers may have discovered what causes hair to go gray

03:10

SpaceX's uncrewed Starship explodes during test flight

02:51

Attorney for whistleblower in Hunter Biden investigation speaks out

01:37

President Biden set to officially launch 2024 reelection campaign

04:35

Watch Hoda and Jenna play ‘The Wall’ with Chris Hardwick

04:16

6 clean beauty products with fewer ingredients and less waste

03:57

Shrimp spring rolls that are simple and fun to make with the kids

05:07

Scientists explore oceans in search of solutions to climate change

05:20

Give items new life at home with these Earth Day crafts

04:09

Shop these outdoor essentials: Patio lights, corn hole set, more

04:16

Indigenous reservation creates underground greenhouse

04:44

How to cultivate friendships as an adult

06:03

Rachel Weisz talks playing twins in TV adaptation of ‘Dead Ringers’

04:29

Skin care and beauty trends for a hydrated look

04:51

Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons talk new series ‘Love and Death’

04:44

Top companies to work for in 2023: See LinkedIn’s list

04:29

One pan is all you need for these 2 delicious meals

04:35

Watch Hoda and Jenna play ‘The Wall’ with Chris Hardwick

04:16

6 clean beauty products with fewer ingredients and less waste

03:57

Shrimp spring rolls that are simple and fun to make with the kids

05:30

Influencer with 6-figure income as social media star gives it all up

04:37

Hoda and Jenna weigh in on latest reality TV dilemmas

03:25

Rachel McAdams embraces armpit hair in new photos

04:40

Jenna Bush Hager shares favorite goodies for fellow book lovers

04:58

Try this make-ahead recipe for chilled sesame ramen with chicken

03:42

Viewer wins trip to join Hoda and Jenna in New Orleans

09:36

Breast cancer survivor is granted wish to meet Hoda and Jenna

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

03:57

Shrimp spring rolls that are simple and fun to make with the kids

06:32

Shrimp cocktail, dressed up sweet potatoes: Get the recipes!

04:58

Try this make-ahead recipe for chilled sesame ramen with chicken

04:29

One pan is all you need for these 2 delicious meals

04:35

Baked rice with spring vegetables: Get the recipe!

04:25

Try these 3 cocktails from Reba McEntire's new restaurant

04:30

Try this classic New Orleans muffuletta sandwich packed with flavor

05:09

Cauliflower tikka tacos with a healthy crunch: Get the recipe!

03:42

’90s style Caesar salad and Rice Krispie treats: Get the recipes!

04:15

Air fryer meatballs with Tzatziki sauce: Get the recipe!