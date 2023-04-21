President Biden set to officially launch 2024 reelection campaign

Father, daughter rescued after jet ski sinks into alligator-filled lake
President Joe Biden is expected to launch his reelection campaign as soon as Tuesday. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY on new polling from The Wall Street Journal shows Biden leading former President Trump by 3%, but DeSantis polling ahead of Biden by 3%.April 21, 2023
