Biden to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

NBC News has learned President Joe Biden will nominate federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court Friday afternoon. If confirmed, Jackson would replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer and would become the first Black woman to sit on the court. NBC’s Pete Williams reports for TODAY from Washington.
Feb. 25, 2022 Read More
