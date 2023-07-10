Biden to meet with King Charles III ahead of key NATO summit

Susan Love, surgeon and breast cancer advocate, dies at 75
President Joe Biden is kicking off a whirlwind European trip with a conversation with King Charles III at Windsor Castle. This comes before heading to Lithuania for a key NATO summit where Biden is looking to solidify support for Ukraine after cracks were exposed in Putin’s leadership. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.July 10, 2023
