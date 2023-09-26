IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Biden to join UAW strikers: What are the political implications?

President Biden is traveling to Michigan to join the picket lines of the walkout against the nation’s leading automakers. The White House says this will be the first time a sitting President will visit a picket line in modern times. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.Sept. 26, 2023

