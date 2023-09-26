Biden to join UAW strikers: What are the political implications?

'Traylor' mania: Taylor Swift's and Travis Kelce's impact on NFL
02:24
President Biden is traveling to Michigan to join the picket lines of the walkout against the nation’s leading automakers. The White House says this will be the first time a sitting President will visit a picket line in modern times. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.Sept. 26, 2023
