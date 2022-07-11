Biden to celebrate new gun safety law with mass shooting survivors

- Now Playing
Biden to celebrate new gun safety law with mass shooting survivors00:30
- UP NEXT
Biden may declare public health emergency for abortion access00:30
Brittney Griner pleas for help as White House struggles with Russia04:39
Chuck Todd: 'Trump wants to be in the conversation all the time'02:01
Jan 6 documentary provides new look at Trump behind-the-scenes02:29
Biden signs executive order aimed at safeguarding abortion access00:35
What can the Jan. 6 committee learn from Pat Cipollone?02:58
Pat Cipollone gives private testimony in front of Jan. 6 committee02:10
Brittney Griner’s wife makes urgent plea for her release01:58
Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court01:52
Successors line up to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson02:22
Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe assassinated at campaign event01:26
Pat Cipollone, former Trump counsel, to testify before Jan. 6 panel00:24
FBI, M15 give warning on China deploying network of spies03:01
Boris Johnson announces resignation as UK Prime Minister01:37
Brittney Griner's friends and family pressure White House for action02:18
Boris Johnson to resign amid political turmoil, multitude of scandals03:29
President Biden awards 4 Vietnam veterans with Medal of Honor01:54
Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham called to testify in election probe02:02
UK’s Boris Johnson under pressure after 2 senior ministers resign00:20
- Now Playing
Biden to celebrate new gun safety law with mass shooting survivors00:30
- UP NEXT
Biden may declare public health emergency for abortion access00:30
Brittney Griner pleas for help as White House struggles with Russia04:39
Chuck Todd: 'Trump wants to be in the conversation all the time'02:01
Jan 6 documentary provides new look at Trump behind-the-scenes02:29
Biden signs executive order aimed at safeguarding abortion access00:35
Play All
Play All