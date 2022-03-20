Biden to attend NATO and EU summits as Ukraine war rages on

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

President Biden is set to attend a NATO summit centered on deterring and responding to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. Biden will also attend a European Union summit and a G7 meeting. While Biden is overseas, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will appear in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee for a four-day long confirmation hearing. NBC’s Ali Vitali reports for Sunday TODAY from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.March 20, 2022

