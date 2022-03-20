Biden to attend NATO and EU summits as Ukraine war rages on
01:36
Share this -
copied
President Biden is set to attend a NATO summit centered on deterring and responding to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. Biden will also attend a European Union summit and a G7 meeting. While Biden is overseas, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will appear in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee for a four-day long confirmation hearing. NBC’s Ali Vitali reports for Sunday TODAY from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.March 20, 2022
UP NEXT
Andrea Mitchell: Gas-tax holiday proposals are ‘terrible climate policy’
00:43
Full Panel: Biden, Xi offer conflicting accounts of call over Ukraine
07:47
Full Liz Cheney: 'Important that Putin not reap any rewards' from his invasion
07:31
Full Sen. Murphy: U.S. involvement in Ukraine ‘is going to increase’ if Russia continues targeting civilians
06:26
Full NATO Sec. General: 'Our core responsibility is to protect 1 billion people living in … NATO countries'
08:22
NATO Sec. Gen.: We've 'trained' Ukrainian armed forces 'for many years'