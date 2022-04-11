IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Biden to announce new ATF nominee, new rule for 'ghost guns'

00:25

President Joe Biden is set to unveil new rules Monday in effort to curb gun violence. Much of the focus is expected to be on so-called ghost guns, which are privately made firearms that are not marked and difficult to law enforcement to track.April 11, 2022

