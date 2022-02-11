Exclusive: President Biden says it's ‘probably premature’ to loosen COVID-19 restrictions
In an NBC News exclusive, President Joe Biden sat down with Lester Holt for a wide-ranging interview discussing the COVID-19 mandates being lifted in some states, the standoff between Ukraine and Russia, and when Americans can expect to feel relief from soaring inflation.Feb. 11, 2022
