IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop All Day: Gold medal-worthy products, starting at $6

  • Chloe Kim talks winning gold at 2022 Olympics, thanks boyfriend for support

    06:28

  • Bob Saget’s autopsy reveals he suffered multiple head fractures

    02:13

  • Super Bowl frenzy in full swing with record temperatures expected

    03:03

  • East Coast to see temperatures drop over the weekend

    01:19

  • Canadian trucker protests could spill over to the Super Bowl

    01:47

  • Americans paying $275 extra every month due to rising inflation

    02:23
  • Now Playing

    Exclusive: President Biden says it's ‘probably premature’ to loosen COVID-19 restrictions

    03:28
  • UP NEXT

    Winter Vinecki’s journey to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    03:58

  • Team USA’s Jaelin Kauf’s parents share delight in daughter’s Olympic victory: ’Girl, you did it!’

    05:22

  • Bing Dwen Dwen: Everything to know about the fluffy panda mascot of the 2022 Olympics

    03:24

  • Nathan Chen talks pressure put on athletes, if he will compete in 2026 Winter Olympics

    05:18

  • Watch Team USA's Jaelin Kauf get surprised by her mom live on the TODAY plaza!

    01:27

  • Team USA Olympian shares elevator ride with Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen

    00:40

  • Team USA curler Matt Hamilton gives his sport a fresh look with eye-catching shoes

    00:32

  • Chloe Kim asks for snacks after winning gold at 2022 Olympics: 'I'm starving'

    00:44

  • Jaelin Kauf returns from 2022 Olympics with silver medal, gets surprised by mom on TODAY

    05:46

  • Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski on Nathan Chen’s gold medal win, Russian skating scandal

    05:38

  • Truckers in Ottawa protest vaccine requirements for cross-border drivers

    00:25

  • Ashley Caldwell on winning gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics: ‘It’s like a dream come true’

    02:00

  • Gas prices surge to the highest prices in 8 years

    00:18

TODAY

Exclusive: President Biden says it's ‘probably premature’ to loosen COVID-19 restrictions

03:28

In an NBC News exclusive, President Joe Biden sat down with Lester Holt for a wide-ranging interview discussing the COVID-19 mandates being lifted in some states, the standoff between Ukraine and Russia, and when Americans can expect to feel relief from soaring inflation.Feb. 11, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Chloe Kim talks winning gold at 2022 Olympics, thanks boyfriend for support

    06:28

  • Bob Saget’s autopsy reveals he suffered multiple head fractures

    02:13

  • Super Bowl frenzy in full swing with record temperatures expected

    03:03

  • East Coast to see temperatures drop over the weekend

    01:19

  • Canadian trucker protests could spill over to the Super Bowl

    01:47

  • Americans paying $275 extra every month due to rising inflation

    02:23

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All