Biden takes steps to address nationwide baby formula shortage

Here’s what it takes to land a plane in an emergency03:04
Fears grow over potential clashes at Al Jazeera journalist’s funeral00:58
Elon Musk says $44 billion deal to buy Twitter is on hold00:23
Weekend forecast: Record highs will have it feeling like summer01:49
Border battle heats up as federal judge set to vote on Title 4202:03
Putin warns of possible ‘retaliation’ if Finland joins NATO02:13
- Now Playing
Biden takes steps to address nationwide baby formula shortage02:32
- UP NEXT
American rescued from Russian captivity in Ukraine reunites with his mother01:26
Watch: Good Samaritans run into traffic to save unconscious driver02:12
Woman starts company to fight the gender pay gap03:57
How to keep kids safe around water: Olympians share tips05:55
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: May 12, 202201:16
NYC's new push to fight hate crimes against Asian Americans04:02
Chiefs to face the Buccs in week 4 of NFL, Mike Tirico announces03:14
Should you give your kid a smartphone? Debate grows05:35
How a bite from a 'lone star' tick can trigger severe allergy to meat02:44
Former corrections officer Vicky White heard on panicked 911 call00:48
Scientists track 1,000-pound great white shark on the East Coast02:50
Massive baby formula shortage leaves many parents facing a crisis03:17
Air traffic controller speaks out after helping passenger land plane03:51
- UP NEXT
Here’s what it takes to land a plane in an emergency03:04
Fears grow over potential clashes at Al Jazeera journalist’s funeral00:58
Elon Musk says $44 billion deal to buy Twitter is on hold00:23
Weekend forecast: Record highs will have it feeling like summer01:49
Border battle heats up as federal judge set to vote on Title 4202:03
Putin warns of possible ‘retaliation’ if Finland joins NATO02:13
Play All