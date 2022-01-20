Biden ‘spoke the reality’ of Ukraine-Russia tensions, Chuck Todd says
03:25
Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd joins TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie to discuss President Joe Biden’s comments predicting that Russia likely will invade Ukraine. “If you’re going to call it a gaff, it was a gaff on honesty,” he says. He also weighs in on Biden wanting to salvage the Build Back Better legislation as approval ratings head in the wrong direction.Jan. 20, 2022
