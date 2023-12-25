Pope Francis speaks of ‘futile logic of war’ in Christmas Mass
00:18
Deadly strike hits refugee camp in Gaza, killing around 70
01:22
See inside the White House's transformation for Christmas
02:32
Cardinal Dolan on the spirit of Christmas, finding hope
07:57
Now Playing
Biden speaks with Netanyahu before Christmas at Camp David
01:13
UP NEXT
Legendary photographer Elliott Erwitt dies at 95
02:21
Teen helps thousands of homeless people by donating care packages
03:02
Inside the massive boom of artificial intelligence in 2023
04:15
What’s ahead for President Biden in 2024?
04:19
Looking back at President Biden’s third year in office
03:11
Shooting at Florida mall leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
00:17
Trump asks appeals court for immunity in election subversion case
00:24
Israeli military confirms loss of 14 more troops as war intensifies
01:54
Jill Martin on the impact of Garden of Dreams at local hospitals
06:31
NASA shares stunning photos of 'Christmas Tree Cluster' in space
00:38
See the heartwarming reunion between military dog and handler
04:29
Yoshinobu Yamamoto reportedly signs $325M deal with Dodgers
00:46
Doorbell cam captures house explosion in South Florida
00:34
Norwegian cruise ship with 266 passengers loses ability to navigate
01:44
Biden speaks with Netanyahu before Christmas at Camp David
01:13
Copied
Copied
President Joe Biden and members of his family are spending Christmas at Camp David in Maryland. His last order of business before the holiday was a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussing objectives in Gaza and moving into the next phase of the war, which the administration has said should be more intel-driven and precise. NBC’s Aaron Gilchrist reports for TODAY.Dec. 25, 2023
Where do our holiday traditions come from?
04:01
Pope Francis speaks of ‘futile logic of war’ in Christmas Mass
00:18
Deadly strike hits refugee camp in Gaza, killing around 70
01:22
See inside the White House's transformation for Christmas
02:32
Cardinal Dolan on the spirit of Christmas, finding hope
07:57
Now Playing
Biden speaks with Netanyahu before Christmas at Camp David
01:13
UP NEXT
Legendary photographer Elliott Erwitt dies at 95
02:21
Teen helps thousands of homeless people by donating care packages
03:02
Inside the massive boom of artificial intelligence in 2023
04:15
What’s ahead for President Biden in 2024?
04:19
Looking back at President Biden’s third year in office
03:11
Shooting at Florida mall leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
00:17
Trump asks appeals court for immunity in election subversion case
00:24
Israeli military confirms loss of 14 more troops as war intensifies
01:54
Jill Martin on the impact of Garden of Dreams at local hospitals
06:31
NASA shares stunning photos of 'Christmas Tree Cluster' in space
00:38
See the heartwarming reunion between military dog and handler
04:29
Yoshinobu Yamamoto reportedly signs $325M deal with Dodgers
00:46
Doorbell cam captures house explosion in South Florida
00:34
Norwegian cruise ship with 266 passengers loses ability to navigate