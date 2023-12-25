IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Biden speaks with Netanyahu before Christmas at Camp David

01:13

President Joe Biden and members of his family are spending Christmas at Camp David in Maryland. His last order of business before the holiday was a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussing objectives in Gaza and moving into the next phase of the war, which the administration has said should be more intel-driven and precise. NBC's Aaron Gilchrist reports for TODAY.Dec. 25, 2023

