  • UP NEXT

    Scarlett Johansson talks ‘Asteroid City’ and new skincare line

    08:05

  • Author Mo Willems reflects on 20 years of beloved children’s books

    03:50

  • Cormac McCarthy, ‘No Country for Old Men’ author, dies at 89

    02:06

  • Ozempic shakes up weight loss industry

    04:53

  • Fan celebrates final chemotherapy treatment with Sunday Mug Shot

    01:54

  • Severe weather hampers tornado recovery in Texas

    02:18

  • Mike Pence refuses to reveal if he would pardon Trump

    02:55

  • President Biden kicks off re-election campaign with first major event

    01:42

  • Antony Blinken makes crucial trip to China to smooth U.S. relations

    01:41

  • John Legend talks new album 'Legend', becoming a father of three

    07:49

  • Lacrosse player makes miracle recovery after heart transplant

    03:44

  • Françoise Gilot, artist and Picasso’s former lover, dies at 101

    02:23

  • Fans celebrate 50th birthday in Punta Cana with Sunday Mugs

    02:18

  • Is wildfire smoke pollution in the U.S. a new reality?

    04:15

  • Four children survive 40 days in jungle after deadly plane crash

    02:06

  • ‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski found dead in prison at 81

    00:24

  • White House confirms China has been spying on U.S. from Cuba

    00:20

  • How strong is the classified documents case against Trump?

    02:54

  • Trump makes first public appearance since indictment

    02:52

  • Sydney Sweeney on new film ‘Reality’ and love for Ford Broncos

    08:00

Biden speaks with global leaders on Wagner situation in Russia

01:22

The Biden administration is tracking the Wagner situation in Russia closely, measuring its impact on the war in Ukraine and Putin’s hold on power. NBC’s Monica Alba reports for Sunday TODAY.June 25, 2023

