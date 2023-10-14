IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Biden speaks with families of Americans missing in Israel
02:13
UP NEXT
What a full-scale Israeli ground invasion of Gaza would entail
04:30
Palestinians flee northern Gaza as evacuation window closes
03:03
Light Up MBC: What to know about the cancer-awareness campaign
04:59
Holiday travel: When to book and when to fly to save money
04:44
TODAY honors deserving veteran with a new car
06:25
What does Israel’s evacuation order in Gaza mean for hostages?
02:21
How to stretch your dollar at the grocery store
03:20
Is the Northeast going to see another weekend of rain?
00:46
Officer convicted in 2019 death of Elijah McClain
00:39
Jada Pinkett Smith addresses Will slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
04:24
Watch TODAY fans get tickets to Taylor Swift’s Era Tour movie!
01:14
Surging demand for cruises sends prices soaring
02:49
Fran Drescher shares why latest SAG negations broke down
03:15
Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce for a third time
00:59
Sen. Bob Menendez charged with acting as foreign agent for Egypt
00:30
Steve Scalise withdraws from race for speaker of the House
02:05
US boosts security after former Hamas head calls for day of anger
02:01
Israel is trying to warn civilians, but it will get bloody, analyst says
03:27
Israel issues warning for civilians in Northern Gaza: Evacuate now
02:38
Biden speaks with families of Americans missing in Israel
02:13
Copied
President Biden met virtually for more than an hour Friday with the families of 14 Americans believed to be among the hostages, vowing to do "everything possible" for their safe return. "They're going through agony not knowing the status of their sons, daughters, husbands, wives, children are. It's gut-wrenching," he said. NBC's Allie Raffa reports for TODAY.Oct. 14, 2023
Now Playing
Biden speaks with families of Americans missing in Israel
02:13
UP NEXT
What a full-scale Israeli ground invasion of Gaza would entail
04:30
Palestinians flee northern Gaza as evacuation window closes
03:03
Light Up MBC: What to know about the cancer-awareness campaign
04:59
Holiday travel: When to book and when to fly to save money
04:44
TODAY honors deserving veteran with a new car
06:25
What does Israel’s evacuation order in Gaza mean for hostages?
02:21
How to stretch your dollar at the grocery store
03:20
Is the Northeast going to see another weekend of rain?
00:46
Officer convicted in 2019 death of Elijah McClain
00:39
Jada Pinkett Smith addresses Will slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
04:24
Watch TODAY fans get tickets to Taylor Swift’s Era Tour movie!
01:14
Surging demand for cruises sends prices soaring
02:49
Fran Drescher shares why latest SAG negations broke down
03:15
Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce for a third time
00:59
Sen. Bob Menendez charged with acting as foreign agent for Egypt
00:30
Steve Scalise withdraws from race for speaker of the House
02:05
US boosts security after former Hamas head calls for day of anger
02:01
Israel is trying to warn civilians, but it will get bloody, analyst says
03:27
Israel issues warning for civilians in Northern Gaza: Evacuate now