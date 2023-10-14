IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden speaks with families of Americans missing in Israel

    02:13
  • UP NEXT

    What a full-scale Israeli ground invasion of Gaza would entail

    04:30

  • Palestinians flee northern Gaza as evacuation window closes

    03:03

  • Light Up MBC: What to know about the cancer-awareness campaign

    04:59

  • Holiday travel: When to book and when to fly to save money

    04:44

  • TODAY honors deserving veteran with a new car

    06:25

  • What does Israel’s evacuation order in Gaza mean for hostages?

    02:21

  • How to stretch your dollar at the grocery store

    03:20

  • Is the Northeast going to see another weekend of rain?

    00:46

  • Officer convicted in 2019 death of Elijah McClain

    00:39

  • Jada Pinkett Smith addresses Will slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

    04:24

  • Watch TODAY fans get tickets to Taylor Swift’s Era Tour movie!

    01:14

  • Surging demand for cruises sends prices soaring

    02:49

  • Fran Drescher shares why latest SAG negations broke down

    03:15

  • Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce for a third time

    00:59

  • Sen. Bob Menendez charged with acting as foreign agent for Egypt

    00:30

  • Steve Scalise withdraws from race for speaker of the House

    02:05

  • US boosts security after former Hamas head calls for day of anger

    02:01

  • Israel is trying to warn civilians, but it will get bloody, analyst says

    03:27

  • Israel issues warning for civilians in Northern Gaza: Evacuate now

    02:38

Biden speaks with families of Americans missing in Israel

02:13

President Biden met virtually for more than an hour Friday with the families of 14 Americans believed to be among the hostages, vowing to do "everything possible" for their safe return. "They're going through agony not knowing the status of their sons, daughters, husbands, wives, children are. It's gut-wrenching," he said. NBC's Allie Raffa reports for TODAY.Oct. 14, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Biden speaks with families of Americans missing in Israel

    02:13
  • UP NEXT

    What a full-scale Israeli ground invasion of Gaza would entail

    04:30

  • Palestinians flee northern Gaza as evacuation window closes

    03:03

  • Light Up MBC: What to know about the cancer-awareness campaign

    04:59

  • Holiday travel: When to book and when to fly to save money

    04:44

  • TODAY honors deserving veteran with a new car

    06:25

  • What does Israel’s evacuation order in Gaza mean for hostages?

    02:21

  • How to stretch your dollar at the grocery store

    03:20

  • Is the Northeast going to see another weekend of rain?

    00:46

  • Officer convicted in 2019 death of Elijah McClain

    00:39

  • Jada Pinkett Smith addresses Will slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

    04:24

  • Watch TODAY fans get tickets to Taylor Swift’s Era Tour movie!

    01:14

  • Surging demand for cruises sends prices soaring

    02:49

  • Fran Drescher shares why latest SAG negations broke down

    03:15

  • Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce for a third time

    00:59

  • Sen. Bob Menendez charged with acting as foreign agent for Egypt

    00:30

  • Steve Scalise withdraws from race for speaker of the House

    02:05

  • US boosts security after former Hamas head calls for day of anger

    02:01

  • Israel is trying to warn civilians, but it will get bloody, analyst says

    03:27

  • Israel issues warning for civilians in Northern Gaza: Evacuate now

    02:38

Biden speaks with families of Americans missing in Israel

700 Hollywood stars sign open letter in support of Israel

Palestinians flee northern Gaza as evacuation window closes

What a full-scale Israeli ground invasion of Gaza would entail

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie is already breaking records

Hoda and Jenna face off in National Dessert Day duel!

Try these DIY Halloween décor ideas to get into spooky season

What is the ‘everything shower’ beauty trend?

Garcelle Beauvais on balancing privacy and reality show cameras

My friend wants to keep adjoining hotel door open. Is that crazy?

Joy Bauer hosts a Super Food Super Quiz with TODAY anchors

How to bring fall inside to make beautiful centerpieces

Light Up MBC: What to know about the cancer-awareness campaign

Ceremonia becomes Sephora’s first Latina-owned haircare brand

Holiday travel: When to book and when to fly to save money

Get in on the ‘ugly shoe trend’ with these comfort footwear picks

Pink Power: 6 gifts that give back to breast cancer causes

Meet the 3 women behind cult favorite bag brand Dagne Dover

CNBC's Sharon Epperson shares text from daughter seeking financial advice

How to chip away at credit card debt ahead of the holidays

Hoda and Jenna face off in National Dessert Day duel!

Try these DIY Halloween décor ideas to get into spooky season

What is the ‘everything shower’ beauty trend?

Garcelle Beauvais on balancing privacy and reality show cameras

My friend wants to keep adjoining hotel door open. Is that crazy?

Jenna says 4-year-old son Hal doesn't want to move out of his crib

See why David Beckham's tour of his closet is going viral

Mexican-style street corn and mushroom queso: Get the recipes

Nikki Glaser talks comedy tour, Taylor Swift, ‘FBoy Island’

Hoda & Jenna enroll in a cheese bootcamp: See how they fare!

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Joy Bauer hosts a Super Food Super Quiz with TODAY anchors

Pretzel challah bagel dogs and buffalo tater tots: Get these recipes!

Mexican-style street corn and mushroom queso: Get the recipes

Hoda & Jenna enroll in a cheese bootcamp: See how they fare!

Giada De Laurentiis shows how to make an easy layer-free lasagna

Pecan-smoked beer can chicken tacos: Get the recipe!

Try these healthier fall desserts with super food ingredients

Spicy chicken tinga tostada: Get the recipe!

Chile relleno casserole and fried chicken: Get the recipes!

Try these creative coffee drinks for different times of the day