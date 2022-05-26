IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Biden signs executive order aimed at reforming policing practices

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death aimed at reforming policing practices. The order will create a national registry of officers fired for misconduct as well as encourage police to tighten restrictions on chokeholds and “no-knock warrants.”May 26, 2022

