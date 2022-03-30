Biden signs Emmett Till bill into law, making lynching a hate crime
Decades after Congress first took up the legislation, President Biden has signed a bill into law to make lynching a crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison. The bill is named after Emmett Till, a 14-year-old boy who was abducted and shot in Mississippi in 1955.March 30, 2022
