Biden signals Build Back Better bill will likely be delayed until 2022
00:27
Share this -
copied
President Biden acknowledged that his climate and social spending bill will likely not get a senate vote before the New Year. Negotiations continue among key politicians, including Joe Manchin, as lawmakers continue debate over the package’s price tag.Dec. 17, 2021
At least 5 dead after powerful storm system sweeps through Midwest
00:29
Now Playing
Biden signals Build Back Better bill will likely be delayed until 2022
00:27
UP NEXT
Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by two women
02:45
FDA permanently allows abortion pills to be sent by mail
00:23
Authorities issue search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s phone
02:20
Judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s Sackler family opioid settlement