    Biden set to speak with Putin as US evacuates embassy staff in Ukraine

    01:56
TODAY

Biden set to speak with Putin as US evacuates embassy staff in Ukraine

01:56

President Biden is set to speak with Russian leader Vladimir Putin this morning in a last-ditch attempt to avert an invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. has urged American citizens to Ukraine to leave the country amid escalating tensions. NBC’s Josh Lederman reports for Weekend TODAY.Feb. 12, 2022

