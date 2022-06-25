IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  'Domestic terrorism' on the rise after dual massacres in less than 24 hours

    Biden set to sign historic bipartisan gun legislation into law

    Biden: Supreme Court ruling on carrying guns in public 'contradicts' the Constitution

  Senate passes historic gun bill with overwhelming bipartisan support

  New York leaders react to Supreme Court striking down gun law

  Supreme Court overturns New York concealed gun law

  Analyzing impact of Supreme Court's decision on New York gun rights law

  Gunman kills 1, injures 1 in shooting on San Francisco train

  Texas Tribune's timeline of Uvalde shooting shows lack of 'clear order and command'

  New gun legislation compromise clears major hurdle in the Senate

  Survivors, families impacted by gun violence demand change at second 'March for Our Lives'

  Holiday weekend mass shootings leave several dead across U.S.

  At least one killed, eight injured in Harlem shooting

  Shooting in D.C. leaves 1 teen dead, multiple injured, including an officer

  Families of 20 Oxford High School students file lawsuit to seek change after shooting

  At least 2 killed, 1 injured in Alabama church shooting

  At least 1 killed, 2 injured in Alabama church shooting

  Sen. Chris Murphy: Bipartisan gun deal will 'prevent a lot of homicides and a lot of suicides in this country'

  'I just started to pray': Witnesses describe fatal shooting at Texas summer camp

  31 men linked to white nationalist group arrested for alleged conspiracy to riot at Pride event

Biden set to sign historic bipartisan gun legislation into law

President Biden is set to sign a historic, bipartisan gun legislation package into law. The bill includes increased funding for mental health programs and school security, as well as enhancing background checks for buyers under the age of 21. NBC’s Ali Vitali reports for Saturday TODAY.June 25, 2022

