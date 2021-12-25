Biden set to lift travel ban on 8 African countries
00:32
Share this -
copied
President Biden is set to lift the travel ban on eight African countries on Dec. 31, which was imposed to curb the spread of the omicron variant. The CDC advised the president to end the restrictions since vaccines have proven to be effective and the strain is already so dominant worldwide. Dec. 25, 2021
NASA launches largest and most powerful telescope into space
00:24
Holiday forecast: Winter storms batter West Coast
00:27
Now Playing
Biden set to lift travel ban on 8 African countries
00:32
UP NEXT
Christmas holiday travel plans altered by omicron variant
02:02
Carson gave Hoda a pretty brilliant Secret Santa gift
04:37
Inside Princess Diana’s childhood home during the holidays