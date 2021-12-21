IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
2022 Beijing Winter Olympics: How to watch the Games 02:57 Biden set to address nation about steps to fight COVID surge 02:14
Less than three weeks after the first omicron case was discovered in the U.S.. it’s become the nation’s dominant strain, now making up nearly three-quarters of all new cases. President Biden is set to address the nation Tuesday to lay out his administration’s efforts to contain the virus. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY from a busy testing site in New York City.
Dec. 21, 2021
