Negotiators move closer toward agreement on debt limit
Negotiators in Washington have two weeks left to come to a bipartisan agreement on the nation’s debt ceiling and then pass it into law. With the cost of failure high, both sides are working around the clock to strike a deal. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.May 18, 2023
