IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

7 Shop TODAY Travel Gear Award Winners for your best getaway yet

  • University of Idaho murder suspect indicted by grand jury

    04:18

  • Russia launches new attacks across Kyiv amid G-7 summit

    02:15

  • House refers George Santos expulsion decision to ethic committee

    02:18

  • Montana becomes first state to ban TikTok, citing security risks

    02:17

  • Biden arrives in Japan for G-7 summit amid debt deal talks

    02:01
  • Now Playing

    Negotiators move closer toward agreement on debt limit

    01:49
  • UP NEXT

    How do I ask guests to not use their phones during my wedding?

    05:39

  • How this art historian is rewriting the history books

    04:32

  • Americans are holding onto cars longer as vehicle prices soar

    02:08

  • Here are the best places to live in the United States

    01:24

  • A new look at the benefits of hormone replacement for menopause

    05:50

  • Teacher surprised after last chemo treatment: See the sweet video

    00:46

  • Jacksonville elects its first female mayor

    00:31

  • See first ever full-size digital scan of the Titanic

    00:44

  • Teen behind New Mexico mass shooting identified

    02:08

  • How a true crime fan helped solve a missing girl cold case

    02:54

  • CEO behind ChatGPT urges Congress to crack down on AI

    07:24

  • Communities across US struggle to meet needs of recent migrants

    02:16

  • American Nicholas Maimer, 45, killed while fighting in Ukraine

    02:16

  • Intruder entered home of national security advisor while he slept

    02:22

Negotiators move closer toward agreement on debt limit

01:49

Negotiators in Washington have two weeks left to come to a bipartisan agreement on the nation’s debt ceiling and then pass it into law. With the cost of failure high, both sides are working around the clock to strike a deal. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.May 18, 2023

  • University of Idaho murder suspect indicted by grand jury

    04:18

  • Russia launches new attacks across Kyiv amid G-7 summit

    02:15

  • House refers George Santos expulsion decision to ethic committee

    02:18

  • Montana becomes first state to ban TikTok, citing security risks

    02:17

  • Biden arrives in Japan for G-7 summit amid debt deal talks

    02:01
  • Now Playing

    Negotiators move closer toward agreement on debt limit

    01:49
  • UP NEXT

    How do I ask guests to not use their phones during my wedding?

    05:39

  • How this art historian is rewriting the history books

    04:32

  • Americans are holding onto cars longer as vehicle prices soar

    02:08

  • Here are the best places to live in the United States

    01:24

  • A new look at the benefits of hormone replacement for menopause

    05:50

  • Teacher surprised after last chemo treatment: See the sweet video

    00:46

  • Jacksonville elects its first female mayor

    00:31

  • See first ever full-size digital scan of the Titanic

    00:44

  • Teen behind New Mexico mass shooting identified

    02:08

  • How a true crime fan helped solve a missing girl cold case

    02:54

  • CEO behind ChatGPT urges Congress to crack down on AI

    07:24

  • Communities across US struggle to meet needs of recent migrants

    02:16

  • American Nicholas Maimer, 45, killed while fighting in Ukraine

    02:16

  • Intruder entered home of national security advisor while he slept

    02:22

04:18

University of Idaho murder suspect indicted by grand jury

02:15

Russia launches new attacks across Kyiv amid G-7 summit

02:18

House refers George Santos expulsion decision to ethic committee

02:17

Montana becomes first state to ban TikTok, citing security risks

02:01

Biden arrives in Japan for G-7 summit amid debt deal talks

01:49

Negotiators move closer toward agreement on debt limit

04:54

Be the best dressed wedding guest with these looks

05:39

How do I ask guests to not use their phones during my wedding?

04:20

Simple and delicious frittata recipe you can make for any meal

05:51

Patricia Arquette on how being brave guided her career

04:59

Shop these products from AAPI-founded businesses

04:17

How to stay safe in the sun without sacrificing fashion

04:42

Bernadette Peters on ‘High Desert’ series, new generation of actors

04:32

How this art historian is rewriting the history books

05:05

Fermentation, digestive enzymes and other gut health hacks

01:24

Here are the best places to live in the United States

06:39

Daniel Boulud makes aubergine confit: Get the recipe!

04:54

Dylan Dreyer travels to Lake Norman with her best friend

04:02

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Lautner talk inspiration behind podcast

04:17

Step inside the shop that’s shared Japanese flavors for 120 years

04:54

Be the best dressed wedding guest with these looks

05:39

How do I ask guests to not use their phones during my wedding?

04:20

Simple and delicious frittata recipe you can make for any meal

05:51

Patricia Arquette on how being brave guided her career

02:11

Hoda and Jenna share their latest favorite finds

05:19

Hoda & Jenna weigh in on the changing customs at weddings

05:39

Hoda & Jenna celebrate the Class of 2023 with a quote game

03:35

Tips and products to get your veggie garden growing this summer

04:21

Bobbie’s Bests for Less: Tanning lotion, lash extensions, more

05:58

TODAY surprises beloved guard behind viral graduation video

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

04:20

Simple and delicious frittata recipe you can make for any meal

04:30

Marcus Samuelsson makes tibs and grits on TODAY plaza

05:44

Watch Hoda Kotb try to juice a lemon with a skewer

06:39

Daniel Boulud makes aubergine confit: Get the recipe!

04:06

Try these homemade dumplings for AAPI Heritage Month

03:53

Cal and Brian make Dylan overnight oats for Mother’s Day

05:05

Try these healthy brownies to satisfy your sweet tooth

04:49

Savory steak kebabs and corn ‘ribs’: Get the easy 4-step recipe!

03:44

Make this sheet pan salmon niçoise salad for under $20

03:26

Try this mushroom and kale stuffed shells recipe under $20