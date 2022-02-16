IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Bob Saget’s family sues to keep records private

    02:28

  • Paislee Shultis, missing since 2019, found hidden under staircase

    01:58

  • Spring training delayed amid clash between players and team owners

    03:41

  • Prince Andrew faced pressure from royal family before settling, commentator says

    02:50

  • Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit: See what’s in the agreement

    02:44

  • Watch: Out-of-control tire smashes into windshield of police cruiser

    00:24

  • First woman cured of HIV after breakthrough stem cell transplant

    00:22

  • Sandy Hook families agree to $73 million settlement with gunmaker

    00:30

  • Alec Baldwin sued for wrongful death in new lawsuit

    02:29

  • CDC expected to update mask guidance as early as next week

    01:59
  • Now Playing

    Biden on Russia-Ukraine crisis: 'An invasion remains distinctly possible’

    02:40
  • UP NEXT

    Massive winter storm system impacting millions coast-to-coast

    01:59

  • Watch Hoda, Jenna and fans play Olympic photo guessing game

    04:41

  • Watch Hoda and Jenna try their hand at curling

    05:04

  • How a knitter wove her way to making Team USA’s hats and gloves

    04:42

  • Brittany Bowe’s road to 2022 Olympics lit by devotion and sportsmanship

    03:34

  • Kristi Yamaguchi ‘shocked’ Kamila Valieva was cleared to skate at Olympics

    06:07

  • The Great Wall of China: An inside look at the iconic attraction

    04:05

  • Ryan Cochran-Siegle: My Olympic silver medal is motivating me for 2026

    02:06

  • Kristi Yamaguchi: ‘This is not the spirit of the Olympics’

    05:36

TODAY

Biden on Russia-Ukraine crisis: 'An invasion remains distinctly possible’

02:40

President Joe Biden is vowing to give diplomacy a chance, even while delivering a stark assessment of Russia’s capability to invade Ukraine. “Our analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position. An invasion remains distinctly possible,” he says. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports from the White House.Feb. 16, 2022

West skeptical as Russia says it's pulling back more troops, Ukraine defiantly holds 'Unity Day'

  • UP NEXT

    Bob Saget’s family sues to keep records private

    02:28

  • Paislee Shultis, missing since 2019, found hidden under staircase

    01:58

  • Spring training delayed amid clash between players and team owners

    03:41

  • Prince Andrew faced pressure from royal family before settling, commentator says

    02:50

  • Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit: See what’s in the agreement

    02:44

  • Watch: Out-of-control tire smashes into windshield of police cruiser

    00:24

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All